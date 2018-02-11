JACKSONVILLE, Fl - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office crackdown on street gangs is sending a strong message.

"Nobody has been as active as the Rolling 20's," said Pastor Billy Brock. "Now they're pretty much busted up."

JSO arrested 46 members of the Rolling 20's and want the other gangs to know that police have them in their sight.

But to those who are working everyday to keep kids out of the gang life, the impact of the crackdown may not last.

"I think it is a temporary fix," said Andrew George. "They rotate so when you cut off the head a new head is going to grow."

George runs the evening reporting center at St. Paul Baptist, a program designed to keep kids from the gang life.

"The kids that stay with us they have not re-offended, they haven't been in trouble, we've seen grades go up we've seen GPA go up," said George.

He said 100 kids have been through Evening Project with success. It is a success built on commitment.

"We are constantly in their lives and that is what it will take to break the cycle," he said.

Pastor Mark Griffin heads is the designated chair of the city's newly formed Crime and Safety Task Force.

"We have got to do something,' said Griffin. "Our city has too much to offer."

He said it is obvious to them that the gangs are filling a void for the younger generation.

"Young people feel like they have to associate in these type of negative activity to have a sense of belonging," said Griffin.

Griffin said the task force, in the coming days, will look at ways to break that cycle, and how to pull together all of the city groups trying to tackle the issue in their respective areas.

"We need to see what we can do to fill in those gaps," he said.

The message from the gang crackdown said Griffin is very simple if you get involved and you will get arrested.

But looking beyond today, Andrew George said the solution to this community crisis lies within the community.

"It is a cultural change that needs to happen," said George.

It means more involvement, more engagement, more participation.

"You can't police your way out of it. You can't legislate your way out of it." said George. "It takes the entire community. It takes consistency and that's what we've been trying to do here at St. Paul."

Recently Mayor Lenny Curry enlisted the help of "Cure Violence."

The non profit treats violence like a disease and believes a stronger, healthier community stems the violence.

No word on when Cure Violence will begin its risk assessment of Jacksonville's Crime Problem, but there is clearly a concerted effort to put an end to the violence.

