A fire broke out on the roof of a commercial building in the 1500 block of Cesery Boulevard.

A nearby building which was having a church service noticed the smoke and called the fire department. The fire was put out without incident and was deemed to be electrical.

They have found fire on the roof....working to put it out now. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) September 9, 2018

Crews have responded to the 1500 block of Cesery Blvd to a commercial building fire....the have found smoke, but looking for the source. More crews are en route. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) September 9, 2018

