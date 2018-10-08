Columbia County Emergency Management warned that there has been an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in the county.

The warning was released after a Columbia County resident became ill from the Eastern Equine Encephalitis disease.

Health officials are concerned that additional residents could become ill.

According to the CDC, EEE is a rare illness in humans with only a few reported cases in the United States a year. The disease is also a very severe one, with a 33% mortality rate.

The Florida Department of Health want to remind you to protect yourselves from mosquitoes by "Drain and Cover." This means to drain all standing water outside your home and cover your skin with clothing or repellent.

