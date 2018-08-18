JACKSONVILLE — The Morales family from Fleming Island was one of many families able to provide a home for another furry friend.

Ariana Morales described all the kittens as cute at Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protection Services.

"You guys are too adorable!" Morales proclaimed.

Ariana's little sister Mariana had her heart and eyes set on a cat named Barney.

Morales feels lucky to provide a four-legged friend with a home.

"I just love animals in general so if I can get my hands on one, I would love that, " Morales said.

The ACPS also feels the love when they adopt out animals, especially when all shelters in Jacksonville are maxed out.

"It alleviates the overcrowding that we currently have in our shelters and opens up kennels for animals that may be coming here in the next few days or weeks,” Jen Walter, shelter manager at Jacksonville ACPS said.

The ACPS teamed up with the Jacksonville Humane Society and the Petsmart on Southside Boulevard to offer up hundreds of cats and dogs for a free adoption weekend.

The “Clear the Shelters” event aims at finding homes for the animals at no cost to prospective owners.

Walter says all animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and were vaccinated appropriately based on the animal’s age before being adopted.

Morales hopes all the free cats and dogs can find comfort with a new owner.

"They may have fun here but I think they'll feel better with a family," Morales said.

Free adoptions continue until 7 pm on Saturday and will resume at 10 am on Sunday morning.

