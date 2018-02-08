Jacksonville, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office recently investigated claims of harassment made against Clay County Superintendent Addison Davis. Officials said the evidence showed Davis did not commit a criminal act.

Leigh Ann Lunsford, the woman that filed the report, said she felt threatened by Davis after she posted about his softball league, The Jacksonville Storm, back on July 14. The team was stripped of its TC/UCA Nationals title when it self-reported after the championship game that two players were older than the playing age.

“I was concerned because he is the team’s head coach, our superintendent, and he cheated,” Lunsford said. “I shared the article that had been written about him and immediately I started getting cyber threats from people on social media, they even pulled a speeding ticket that I had gotten when I was a teenager.”

Lunsford said she contacted authorities after being contacted by Davis multiple times on her cell phone.

“I didn’t recognize the number at first, so I answered the fifth call and it was Davis,” Lunsford said. “He told me he didn’t appreciate me questioning his integrity, he kept cutting me off and was very threatening.”

CCSO launched an investigation into her inquiries and found while Davis had contacted Lunsford, it was not considered criminal harassment. Davis refused to give them a sworn, recorded or written statement but did confirm that he had called Lunsford and he thought the conversation was “positive.”

“He brought my son, who will be a senior at Flemming High School, into the conversation and I told him that this had nothing to do with my son or the school board,” she said.

In the report, Clay County School Board member Besty Condone told an investigator that she overheard Addison say to her colleagues, “Can you believe the fake news? I had to call Darryl (Sheriff Darryl Daniels) and have him take care of it for me and he did.” Condone reported to authorities that Addison “yelled at her,” for speaking with them about the investigation as well.

Lunsford said she’s requested a meeting with the school board and the sheriff’s office. She has filed an ethics complaint with the Florida Department of Education as well.

