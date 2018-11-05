CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Ridgeview High School senior says she was humiliated and embarrassed after a controversial statement about her was printed on a flyer that was passed out to students and parents during a school event.

Racquel Klinesmith was set to perform a solo during a chorus concert Tuesday night but never made it on stage after seeing the statement written in the school program.

The statement is a biography which was written by another student. It reads, “Next year, Racquel plans to quit school altogether and plans to hitchhike around the country. She has no plans after that but she would love to work in the fast food industry as a career.”

Her mom Hyra Klinesmith knew that’s not something Racquel would write about herself.

“What’s written in there was totally inappropriate and I felt like my daughter was bullied and it’s slander,” Hyra Klinesmith said.

Racquel says the incident was extremely embarrassing. She says her chorus teacher apologized about the incident.

“She took it as a joke and it was just something I had wrote and she was sorry that I reacted and felt the way I did about it,” Racquel said.

Her mom says the student who wrote the bio statement needs to be disciplined and they need to apologize.

“I would really like for my daughter to come home and say 'mom they have reached out to me, the other student specifically and apologize for what happened,'” she said.

Racquel says it was a special night that she will never get back. She says after graduation, she plans on attending FSCJ and auditioning for their chorus.

Clay County schools released this statement to First Coast News about the incident:

"Clay County District Schools' Leadership and Ridgeview High School Administration have addressed the teacher, who oversees the program, and the student, who created the biography. The District does not discuss the details of discipline measures, but the appropriate steps have been taken as aligned to the Code of Student Conduct."

