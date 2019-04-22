The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that its agency will be partnering up with the newly established School District Police Department.

In the past, Sheriff Darryl Daniels made it clear that he believed the school's establishment of their police force would be a bad move.

However, in a letter addressed to Superintendent Addison Davis, Daniels says that despite his prior reservations about the police force he's willing to let partner with them "in the best interest of our students."

Daniels says that under the terms of the School Resource Officer and Safety Agreement, County School Resource Officers will continue to provide law enforcement services at their assigned schools until Sep. 30th, 2019.

Calls for service that are received during non-school hours will be routed to the School Police Department.

LETTER:

Dear Superintendent Davis,

I’m writing to acknowledge the creation of the Clay County School District Police Department and to communicate my continuing commitment to the safety of our students and schools.

To that end, I believe that is it is in the best interest of our students and schools to assist the School District Police Department in providing law-enforcement services for Clay County School Board property and at school events.

Given that the school district police department has primary jurisdiction all CCSB property, I will begin the process of routing calls for service at CCSB properties to the school district police department this will include calls for service, alarm calls, and reports of the in the CCSB property

Under the terms of the school resource officer and safety agreement, school resource officer’s will continue to provide law enforcement services at their assigned schools during regular hours until September 30, 2019. Calls for service that are received during nonschool hours on the routed to the school district police department.

I know there will be challenges as the School District Police Department assumes responsibility for policing CCSB property," says Darryl Daniels in the letter. "Please know that the Clay County Sheriff's Office will always be there to protect the students, teachers, and staff at your schools.

Sincerely,

Darryl Daniels

Sheriff

The School District Police Department can now be reached at (904) 336-6500 for concerns arising during non-school hours.