The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help seeking individuals suspected of credit card fraud.

CCSO says the pictured individuals entered a vehicle parked at the YMCA at 2075 Town Center Blvd. They then went to the Target at 1490 County Rd 220 and made a fraudulent purchase of over $1,500 on a victim's credit card.

Police ask that you contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512 if you recognize the individuals in the photographs.

© 2018 WTLV