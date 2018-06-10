UPDATE: CCSO says the investigation was into a "simple battery report" that occurred at an apartment complex.

The suspect was not located by police and is believed to have left the area. The investigation is ongoing.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating reports of "suspicious circumstances" in Fleming Island near County Road 220 and Highway 17 Friday night.

NEWS ALERT 10.5.18, 9:45 PM: There is an active investigation in Fleming Island near County Road 220 and Highway 17, concerning reports of suspicious circumstances in the area. Deputies are on scene and actively investigating. #CCSOFL pic.twitter.com/GEFMG2L76b — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) October 6, 2018

First Coast News is on the way to the area and will provide updated details as they arrive.

