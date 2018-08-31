The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is launching out a new initiative against distracted driving, called “3D – Don’t Drive Distracted.”

A teenager was caught on video coming around a street corner at Oak Leaf High School and hitting a crossing guard.

"I wouldn't believe a text message is more important than your life,” said Andre Turner, who was picking up his nephew from Oak Leaf High School Thursday night.

76 year old Barbara Karanda was wearing a reflective vest and holding a large stop sign when she was hit by a 16 year old driver

Students who witnessed the crossing guard being hit believe the driver who struck her must have been distracted.

“Clearly, you’re doing something in those incidences everything but operating and making sure you're maintaining the vehicle while it's in drive,” said Sgt. Keith Smith with CCSO.

"We're going to be putting together an informational pamphlet that we give out to drivers when they're stopped, for whatever the violation might be, we're going to make sure that we educate,” said Sgt. Smith.

Clay County recently dealt with the tragic death of Deputy Ben Zirbel, who crashed his patrol motorcycle into a driver who pulled out in front of him.

"Whatever they're causing that's maybe a huge distraction, then pull over. That's all we're wanting you to do,” said Sgt. Smith.

Sheriff Daniels is planning to meet with local and state legislators to push for tougher laws. He wants distracted driving to be a primary offense, so officers could stop a driver and give them a citation for violating it.

“You have to be held accountable,” said Turner.

State numbers show an increase each year in crashes involving distracted drivers. In 2017, close to 450 crashes in Clay County according to the DMV. In Duval, more than 2800.

“Every year since then, since 2012, it's been a 26% increase every year,” said Sgt. Smith.

The crossing guard is still in the hospital with injuries.

© 2018 WTLV