JACKSONVILLE, FL -- When homeowners place their trash on the curb during the scheduled pick up days, they would like it removed as quickly as possible.

For several months, Clay County commissioners have heard complaints from their constituents about missed trash pick ups.

Rollins, who chairs the commission, said he has heard enough.

"There are about 200 thousand residents throughout Clay County," said Gavin Rollins."The people are required to pay for this service but yet they're not getting the level of customer service they deserve."

He said the contractor, Advanced Disposal, has missed too many pick ups.

"You kind of get waves of missed neighborhoods, missed routes," said Rollins.

When they do pick up the trash, they leave a mess. He has seen the mess on Brooklyn Bay Road in Keystone Heights.

"This is more than missing a pick up. The trash is sitting in the hot sun this can become a sanitation issue," he said.

On July 25th a letter was sent to the company to correct the problems or face the possibly of losing its contract.

"I am cautiously optimistic," he said. "They need to proactively make it better."

The company has responded to the commission. It has reportedly added more service trucks and a customer service representative was hired to handle the complaints.

In the July 25 letter, Advanced Disposal was given 15 days to correct the problems identified.

Rollins said he was assured that they will work to improve service to the customers in Clay County.

Advanced Disposal said it was working on a statement for this report.

© 2018 WTLV