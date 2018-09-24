The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was seen on a surveillance video attempting to illegally break into a home.

According to the Facebook post, the man pictured attempted to enter a home in the Lake Asbury area. He drove away in a silver car with an unknown make and model.

If you have any information related to this subject’s identification, please contact the Sheriff's Office at(904) 264-6512, or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers, 1-866-845-TIPS.

© 2018 WTLV