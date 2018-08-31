JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City leaders are taking a hard look at their proposed solutions to the violence in Jacksonville.

Councilman Reggie Gaffney voiced his opinion this week, insisting that more money needs to be given to local faith leaders and small community organizations to help fund the people who work directly with kids and families in need. Mayor Curry, Sheriff Williams and the rest of the council agreed.

Over the course of the next month, the city says they’ll be sorting out the details. In a week they will open their procurement period where people can apply for a portion of these funds.

City Council President Aaron Bowman says they will be working to monitor the money once the funds are distributed to make sure they are used for their intended purposes.

“We all have to join together to battle this street culture of gang, drugs and violence in our community, it threatens families and it threatens neighborhoods,” said Sheriff Williams.

Councilman Gaffney says they want to put more power into the hands of faith leaders who are making a difference every day.

“We think people who live in the community know best,” said Gaffney. “I think it’s time to start listening to them, for them to come up with their own ideas than for us to tell them what we think we need to do to solve problems.”

The city wants to direct $350,000 dollars out of this year’s budget to go to this cause, which they are calling “Community Anti-Violence Initiatives”.

“The mayor did deliver us a balanced budget but what we also had is what’s called enhancement dollars, dollars we can appropriate and spend on other things that we needed to,” said Gaffney

If approved, they say the majority of those funds could be distributed in early October, after the budget is voted on and approved around October 1st, while $50,000 has been made available now.

Mayor Curry says they are increasing police officers to try to get more feet on the ground.

He says these funds are another way of battling crime at a more local level.

“Two or three people, it may be a small group, but they live it, they deal with it every day, so we’re going to get them these funds,” said Curry.

There is already a long list of people who are interested in applying for the funds, like Reverend Kelvin Smart Senior, the youth leader at Unity Christian Church on the Northside.

“Nothing is in place to deter them, a teen crisis center will work with that child,” said Smart.

That’s how he says he would use the money.

They’re already feeding kids meals before and after school in the church and offering tutoring, but he wants to do more. He wants to build a teen crisis center to offer everything from daycare for young women who have children to a place for school supplies, clothing and learning.

“Recreation teaches character, it teaches respect, and that would be a part of the teen crisis center,” he said. “Meet the need on a balanced basis, if the child doesn’t have it, if the parent can’t afford it, we try.”

Start says there are several abandoned school buildings in Duval County, one specifically off of Norwood on the Northside, that he would like to transform for the better.

Smart says he wants to turn the building into that teen crisis center.

If he does get accepted by the city for their program, he says major stores like Target and WalMart have agreed to donate supplies for kids in need who attend the center.

