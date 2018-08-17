Jacksonville, Fla.—The city is once again revisiting development options for the old courthouse on Bay Street in downtown.

Thursday morning, they reviewed a proposal called “Riverwalk Place,” which features multi-family apartments, restaurants and a parking garage. Design plans include shifting plans for a new convention center to the Shipyards project, introduced by Jag’s owner Shad Khan.

The proposal is a joint venture Rimrock Delvin and Debartolo Jacksonville LLC.

According to University of Florida Professor of Urban and Regional planning, Ruther Steiner, downtown plans that center around amenities are better than industrial design plans.

“You want to consider what your population likes to do, if it’s aesthetically pleasing and making sure you’re accommodating your locals as well as visitors,” she said.

