JACKSONVILLE, Fla.---Thousands were in Jacksonville for the 2018 Georgia Florida game which has gone by many names over the years. Among the Gators and Bulldogs were a group of Knuckleheads.

Seriously. The group of friends from Cleveland call themselves the 'Traveling Circus of Knuckleheads' as professional tailgaters. The professionals were impressed with the sights and sounds of Jacksonville.

“This rivalry, I’ve always admired it," Carey Spear said.

From the colors, to the fans and head gear, Florida-Georgia sure is a colorful rivalry.

“These guys are 30 years older than me and I can’t keep up," Spear said.

Carey Spear is experiencing his first Florida Georgia game as the newest member of this crew of knuckleheads.

“We come here more for the tailgate and meeting people then we do for the game itself sometimes,” Tom Spear said.

Since 2013, they’ve had stops in Oklahoma, USC and Norte Dame to name a few.

“At the end of the day everybody is the same, everybody is here to have a good time, watch some good football and just get to know each other, that’s what it’s all about.”

The group actually started watching Tom's son Carey when he was a place kicker at Vanderbilt, pretty good too, holding the single season record for most points in a season.

Now four years removed from the field, he’s joining these knuckleheads on tour.

"We walk up just asked to play and they were more than open to us. “

Spear says his time with the Dawgs and Gators has lived up to his expectations.

“All the fans on both sides have been awesome," he said.

While this may be Carey and the knuckleheads first stop in Jacksonville, he says it won’t be their last.

When asked if they'll be coming back, they said, "Absolutely, 100 percent.”

