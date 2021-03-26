Church in Clay County a total loss in overnight fire

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — An investigation is under way to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed St. Simon Baptist Church in Orange Park. Clay Fire Rescue tweeted early Friday morning the church had been under renovation and was not occupied at the time of the fire.
Overnight, Orange Park Police and the Clay County Sheriff's Office were on scene to investigate, with more than a half dozen deputies and a K9 unit involved.
The exact cause of the fire has not been determined. Stay with First Coast News for the latest updates.