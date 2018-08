Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported that a child has been shot on the Westside.

The shooting happened in the 7900 block of 103rd St., which is home to businesses and restaurants like El Tapatio and IHOP.

A source told First Coast News that they heard that the child was a 7 year old. Police have not confirmed the age or identity of the child.

First Coast News has a crew on the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

