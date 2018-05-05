A 10-year-old boy was shot Friday night as a result of a drive-by shooting outside his home.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting around 11 p.m. Friday night in the 2500 block of Jessica Ln. on the Westside.

Bullets from the shooting went through the boy's window while he was playing video games and struck him, according to JSO.

10 year old child shot in a drive-by. He was simply playing video games, sitting on his bed when a bullet went through his window. This is unacceptable. Someone knows something, and you need to contact police. Unedited media briefing: https://t.co/DzEOph7zdw #JAX #Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/ntu78eECbB — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 5, 2018

Multiple people were in the house when the shooting occurred.

The child was transported to a local hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue where he went into surgery. The injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating the scene looking for information. JSO is asking that if you live in this neighborhood and have surveillance video on the outside of your home that you review it from around the time of the shooting for any vehicles coming or going.

Authorities are also asking for any information that could be helpful in this search for the suspects. Any information can be called into JSO at 904-630-0500 or emailed at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

You can also remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by calling in your tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

