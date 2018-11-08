Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported that a child has been shot on the Westside and is in life-threatening condition.

Media staging area is near Waffle House located at 7894 103rd Street. Child transported to a local hospital in life threatening condition. https://t.co/CN9g0Qk2rm — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 11, 2018

The shooting happened in the 7900 block of 103rd St. near El Tapatio restaurant.

A source told First Coast News that victim is a 8-year-old girl and she suffered a gun shot wound to the head when the family was outside El Tapatio restaurant in the area purchasing food.

JSO released this photograph which shows the persons of interest.

Child shot on 103rd Street - Persons of interest are in this photo.



BM wearing a white top, jeans that appeared to be acid washed.



BM wearing maroon



Believed to be in an early to mid 2000’s green Nissan Altima.



904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org if you have info. pic.twitter.com/6C8DAVdD2c — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 12, 2018

According to a source close to the family, the father of the victim drove her to the closest emergency room, which was Park West ER.

The source then told First Coast News the girl was transported from Park West ER to Wolfson Children's Hospital where she remains in life-threatening condition.

Lenny Curry tweeted his concern over the situation and his frustration with crime in Jacksonville.

This is heartbreaking. These are our children. I’ve spoken to the Sheriff. Our cops are in pursuit of these terrible people. Prayers for the child and family. Our law enforcement will bring the full force of the law on those who committed this. https://t.co/ynzLDGSUtn — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) August 12, 2018

Police have not officially confirmed the age or identity of the child.

JSO is expected to talk to the media Saturday evening at 10:00 p.m. First Coast News has a crew on the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

