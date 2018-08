An 11-year-old boy suffered an apparent rattlesnake bite Friday afternoon in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to Bellamy Road in the Florahome area around 12:25 p.m. for a reported snake bite.

When they arrived, they found an 11-year-old boy suffering from the bite around his foot area. The snake was killed before rescue arrived.

The boy was transported to the Orange Park Medical Center for treatment.

