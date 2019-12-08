ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A just got a whole lot cheesier.

For the first time since 2016, the restaurant is adding a new side dish to its menu. Starting on Monday, mac & cheese is available nationwide with any lunch, dinner, kid's meal or catering order.

According to restaurant officials, it is a classic macaroni and cheese recipe, featuring a "special blend of cheeses" including cheddar, Parmesan and Romano.

“Mac & cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A,” said Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging.

She said the mac & cheese was tested in five markets and "passed with flying colors."

“We have a very high bar when it comes to adding a menu item,” said Norris, “but the feedback from our customers in the test markets made this decision easy. I am excited it will be available for all of our guests across the country starting today.”

Frosted Caramel Coffee also rolls out today, but it is only available for a limited time. It is a hand-spun treat that combines Chick-fil-A’s custom blend of cold-brewed coffee with vanilla Icedream® dessert and caramel syrup. This seasonal offering will be available until Nov. 9 or while supplies last.

Earlier this month, Chick-fil-A dethroned In-N-Out as America's favorite fast-food restaurant, according to a national customer satisfaction survey. The 2019 study included 7,600 customers and surveyed them about their level of satisfaction with their most recent visit to a fast-food restaurant and how likely they would be to recommend it to their friends.

