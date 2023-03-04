Charge dropped for activist Ben Frazier after 2022 arrest at Jacksonville City Council meeting

Ben Frazier is a local leader and founder and President of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville activist who was arrested at a City Council meeting last year has had one of his charges dropped.

Ben Frazier is a local leader and founder and President of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville. He was arrested at a City Council meeting last year after he refused to stop speaking during a public comment portion of the meeting.

On Monday, the Office of Phillips & Hunt, who represent Frazier, say it was able to secure dismissal of the trespass and resisting arrest charges and a withhold of adjudication on the failure to obey the rules of decorum charge.

Frazier pleaded no contest and will pay a $50 fine.

On Dec. 13, 2022, Frazier attended the Jacksonville City Council Meeting and participated in the public speaking portion of the meeting.

Police say the Frazier addressed the council during his allotted time and was notified via buzzer that his time had expired. However, Frazier continued to speak and was told that his time had expired by Council President Freeman and to cease his speech.

"The defendant refused to stop and continued repeatedly speaking loudly which began to gain a reaction from attendees in the crowd," the police report reads.

John Phillips, Frazier's attorney, says the issue at hand was Frazier’s repeated requests that Confederate monuments be taken down.

"It is an issue our City leaders continue to ignore," Phillips said in a press release Monday. "Public speaking time had been arbitrarily limited to 1/3 of what was normal to a total of 65 seconds. He was arrested while none of the 19 city council representatives offered any intervention, civil discourse or advice to the contrary. No one stepped down to offer assistance. Some watched through a private room. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested him, leaving his motorized scooter behind."

A companion seeking to help him, Bob Rutter, was also arrested. He will also pay a $50 fine.