MAITLAND, Fla. —A Maitland woman was arrested after her 6-year-old son was found trick-or-treating alone on Halloween night, according to police.

Jessica Anne King, 38, told police she let the boy go trick-or-treating by himself because she was sick, according to the arrest report.

King was arrested on a charge of child neglect and booked into the Orange County Jail, officials said, but has since posted bond and was released from jail.

According to the arrest report, a man and woman found the boy around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The child was allegedly dressed like an astronaut and wandering alone about a half-mile from his home, on Nicoma Trail.

Before bringing the child home, the man and woman stopped at a house on the way and got a bottle of water, which they said he "immediately chugged," after he told them he was thirsty.

The two confronted King, and called police, who also questioned her, officials said.

King told police her son was supposed to be home at 8 p.m. and that she had been sleeping and didn't realize he had not returned, according to the arrest report.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating the incident.

A neighbor took custody of the child, according to officials

