A car chase ended in shots being fired near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort Friday in Palm Beach, Florida, police said.

Florida Highway Patrol had been in pursuit of a black SUV that headed towards two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The SUV breached both security checkpoints before officials fired at the car, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver fled, with highway patrol officers and a helicopter in pursuit, officials said.

The SUV has since been found and two people were taken into custody, officials said.

Via by ABC News.