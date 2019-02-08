The last of the four escaped juveniles from the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Jacksonville was captured on Thursday, according to the Highland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say that Tajah Bing, 16, was taken into custody at a home on Berkley Road shortly after noon. HCSO says they were acting on a tip that Bing was inside the house and he was later found hiding under blankets in a bedroom.

Deputies say that two other teens were also arrested after four guns and 94 grams of marijuana were found inside the same home.

HCSO says that teens have been living in the home unsupervised for several months.

RELATED: Florida juvenile justice worker says facility negligent after teens escape; State DOJJ launches investigation

On July 21, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that Bing and three other inmates,16-year-old Tyjuan Monroe and 17-year-olds Davionne Baldwin and Marcus Ledbetter, staged at a fight at the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice facility. When staff tried to break up the brawl, the inmates attacked the staff, fought staff in the control room and pushed buttons until a door opened.

They then stole a staff member’s car keys and cell phone and fled the facility in the stolen car.

The three were captured the day of their escape.

RELATED: UPDATE from July 22: Police searching for last escaped juvenile inmate, stolen vehicle; 3 inmates captured