Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum made a stop on the First Coast Monday.

Gillum celebrated Labor Day with union members at the Jumbo Shrimp game at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Gillum carried Duval County in the primaries and now faces republican nominee Ron DeSantis in the November general election.

First Coast News asked about a short list for lieutenant governor, which he said is priority. Adding that Gwen Graham and others whom he defeated in the primary race are possible choices.

Gillum also responded to comments DeSantis made after securing the nomination.

“I thought that was a deep dive to the swamp and I don’t think that’s where we want that race to be. I think we want this race to be about real issues concerning Floridians and I hope he joins me there,” Gillum said.

First Coast News reached out to republican nominee Rep. Ron DeSantis, who was unavailable for an interview Monday.

DeSantis released a statement about Labor Day via Twitter.

“Grateful for Florida’s hard-working men and women who are growing our economy. Florida has the lowest unemployment in a decade, low taxes and over 1.6 MILLION jobs created under @ScottforFlorida. Let’s keep building on this success.”

Representatives from DeSantis' office said the candidate held meetings and spent time with family on the federal holiday.

