Modern art, you either 'get it' or you don't. For most of us, it's the latter.

A banana duct-taped to a wall recently sold for $120,000 at Art Basel in Miami Beach, according to the Miami Herald, and we were inspired.

Good Morning Jacksonville wants to test your art knowledge. Can you be fooled by cheap imitations or are you a master of modern art? Let's find out.

(Answers at the bottom)

QUESTION #1:

Which picture below is the 'modern' art and which one was drawn by one of our employees, Josh Hodges? **HINT: The answer may surprise you

FCN

QUESTION #2

Which picture below is the 'modern' art and which one was drawn by one of our employees who's quick with the Buzz?

First Coast News

QUESTION #3:

Question #3: Which picture below is the 'modern' art and which one was drawn by a true professional?

First Coast News

ANSWERS

So you think you're an art expert huh? Well, let's find out how you did.

Which painting is the real modern art piece?

1. If you choose the second picture, you're dead wrong. The first one was actually done by an artist on Etsy. It won't cost you much, a measly $7, but hey, it's still something.

2. If you choose the second picture, you're right! That painting by the Chelsea Art Studio will cost you around $435.

3. This was a tough one and we know it. That's because both of the photos were drawn by us! Call it deception or ingenuity, just don't call it talent.