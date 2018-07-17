JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. -- — For just $100 you can now be a part of the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island forever.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE OR TO BUY A BRICK

"It costs a lot of money to take care of our patients," Jessica Scott said.

She works on Jekyll with the Sea Turtle Center.

It's the only hospital of its kind in the state of Georgia, and while they certainly do a lot of work with turtles, they help all kinds of sea life.

And since they are self sustaining, this brick program is very important for them.

"The idea is that you become part of the legacy, you and your family can have a place here forever," she said.

