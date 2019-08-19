A Jacksonville business is aiding in the search for two missing boaters by offering to pay for fuel and provisions for those who are searching for them.

Jacksonville firefighter Brian McCluney was reported missing after he and Justin Walker, a Fairfax, Va. firefighter, went fishing near Port Canaveral. The pair were last seen Friday.

Now, DarkWater Customs LLC is offering financial assistance to anyone who is aiding in the search.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Latest updates on missing JFRD, Fairfax firefighters last seen near Port Canaveral

RELATED: JFRD: 50 firefighters, 11 boats searching for boaters missing in Florida; two firefighters went missing Friday, search continues Sunday

"If you are a customer/follower/ anyone who has a vessel capable of aiding in the search for our two adrift firefighters tomorrow and can do so, darkwater customs is willing to cover fuel and provisions for your assistance," the company posted on Facebook.

"We have family with JFRD and they are asking anyone with a seaworthy vessel to aid in the search for those men who would gladly lay down their lives for you in a time where their lives depend on reciprocal compassion."

If you are interested in joining to search you can call 904-438-9521. You can also help by donating to the funding of fuel and provisions by clicking here.

RELATED: Wife of missing JFRD firefighter: 'I have an army of support ... I have faith'