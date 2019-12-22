NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Police say the brother of an NFL quarterback has been fatally stabbed along with another man in a fight outside a Nashville bar. Nashville Police say 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni were stabbed to death early Saturday.

Police tell News 4, the NBC affiliate in Nashville, the altercation appears to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside the bar and then turned physical when those involved stepped outside. The call for the stabbing went out to officers just before 3 a.m.

Multiple people were involved in the fight outside. Three individuals were cut or stabbed, according to police; one has minor injuries and two are deceased after being stabbed in their sides. Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were stabbed in their sides and were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they died. Both Beathard and Trapeni are alumni of Battle Ground Academy in Franklin. The third victim, 21-year-old man, is still in the hospital being treated for injuries.

Metro Nashville Police are investigating at the Dogwood restaurant and bar on Division Street and are asking for the public's help in identifying a person sought for questioning. Anyone who recognizes him from the surveillance photo is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

