A toddler drowned in a retention pond in Macclenny Tuesday morning, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the boy was found unresponsive in the pond on West Minnesota Avenue between Lowder Avenue and Ninth Street. The child was transported to a local hospital and died.

FCN

We do not have an identity at this time or know what the events that led to the child ending up in the pond.

First Coast News has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

FCN

Florida leads the country in drowning deaths of children ages 1 to 4 years, according to the Florida Department of Health. Annually in Florida, enough children to fill three to four preschool classrooms drown before their 5th birthday.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.