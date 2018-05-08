JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars released their first unofficial depth chart of the preseason on Sunday. The list - which is required by the NFL during the first week of the preseason - is less of an exact order and more of an organized guess. That's why the "too early for comfort" depth chart typically has some odd placements, moving pieces around in a way that may be peculiar to the keen observer.

This year's first depth chart offers some legit surprises. It also adds clarity to some position battles that are still in their early stages.

Bold = Starter, Italics = Rookie

Quarterback

Blake Bortles, Cody Kessler, Tanner Lee

Thoughts: Bortles is the clear starter after signing a three-year extension in the offseason. Kessler is also the clear backup, as he has been accurate and impressive throughout training camp. Lee is likely looking at a practice squad spot if he doesn't pick up his production during the preseason.

Running Back

Leonard Fournette, T.J. Yeldon, Corey Grant, Tim Cook, Brandon Wilds

Thoughts: While Fournette is the unquestioned starter, Yeldon and Grant should see plenty of action this season. Cook and Wilds could be competing for a fourth spot or the practice squad.

Fullback

Tommy Bohanon

Thoughts: He's the Texans Killer, of course.

Wide Receiver

Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook, Donte Moncrief, DeAndre Smelter, Dorren Miller

Marqise Lee, DJ Chark, Rashad Greene / Shane Wynn, Jaydon Mickens, Allen Lazard, Montay Crockett

Thoughts: Surprise! Not only is Moncrief not listed as a starter but he is actually fifth on the depth chart behind Westbrook and Chark. The slide may be due to Moncrief's knee injury, which forced him to miss a handful of practices. Lee and Cole have been trusty targets for Bortles during camp and they have seniority in the offense, so it makes sense to give them the starter nods. Westbrook has been a workhorse throughout camp and could be in the conversation for the starting slot job. Chark has been sensational as well and his production has pulled the rookie ahead of the likes of Greene, Wynn and Mickens.

Tight End

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Ben Koyack, James O'Shaughnessy, Niles Paul, David Grinnage, Scott Orndoff, DeAndre Goolsby

Thoughts: Behind Seferian-Jenkins, the backup tight end battle appears to be wide open. Koyack seemingly gets the second look on this list due to his blocking ability. O'Shaughnessy has been a highlight machine during camp but Paul's special teams value puts him into the conversation as well. Grinnage, Orndoff and Goolsby are probably competing for the practice squad.

Left Tackle

Cam Robinson, Josh Wells, Brandon Smith

Thoughts: Robinson has looked significantly improved during training camp, turning the left tackle position into a strength. Wells has been the swing tackle for the last two years but he's facing heavy competition for that job this offseason. Smith is an interesting project for offensive line coach Pat Flaherty.

Left Guard

Andrew Norwell, Chris Reed, KC McDermott

Thoughts: Norwell was paid very well to join the Jaguars this offseason. With the former Carolina Panthers lineman solidifying left guard, Reed needs to show off his versatility to make the 53-man roster.

Center

Brandon Linder, Tyler Shatley, Tony Adams

Thoughts: With Linder established as the starting center and Shatley as the top interior backup lineman, Adams has his work cut out for him during the preseason.

Right Guard

A.J. Cann, Josh Walker, Michael Dunn

Thoughts: Despite the offseason program speculation, Cann remains in firm control of the right guard job. Behind the incumbent starter, Walker seems to be a notable backup with experience.

Right Tackle

Jermey Parnell, William Poehls / Will Richardson

Thoughts: With Parnell owning the starting spot, Poehls and Richardson have been dueling as the backup right tackles. That competition should be interesting during the preseason.

Defensive End

Yannick Ngakoue, [Dante Fowler], Lerentee McCray, Carroll Phillips, Darius Jackson

Calais Campbell, Taven Bryan, Dawuane Smoot, Hunter Dimick, Lyndon Johnson

Thoughts: The starters are set but it's interesting that Bryan is listed as Campbell's immediate backup. Smoot was injured throughout the offseason program, allowing Bryan to impress in his absence. McCray has done the same with Fowler on the physically unable to perform list. Behind the first six defensive ends, the battle is brewing for a possible final spot.

Nose Tackle

Marcell Dareus / Abry Jones, Eli Ankou, Sealver Siliga

Thoughts: The Jaguars continue to list Jones and Dareus as co-starters, as the team did following the latter's arrival prior to last year's trade deadline. Ankou is sidelined with a knee injury but seems to be in a good place in front of Siliga, who joined the team on Friday.

Defensive Tackle

Malik Jackson, Michael Bennett, Taven Bryan

Thoughts: Jackson was a Pro Bowl selection at three-technique last year, so as long as he wears teal, he will probably be a starter. Bennett is surprisingly in front of Bryan but that may have more to do with the rookie's dual role.

WILL Linebacker

Telvin Smith, Blair Brown, Deon King, Reggie Hunter

Thoughts: Smith has been the starting WILL linebacker since midway through his rookie season. Behind him is Brown, who was originally pegged to compete for the SAM role. King and Hunter seem to be competing for practice squad duty.

MIKE Linebacker

Myles Jack, Donald Payne, Andrew Motuapuaka

Thoughts: The Jaguars have been utilizing Jack at middle linebacker throughout camp. Jack's backup in the middle has been Payne so that positioning isn't surprising. Motuapuaka needs to start making plays to stick around.

SAM Linebacker

Leon Jacobs, Brooks Ellis, Manase Hungalu

Thoughts: Jacobs has been the flag bearer for the SAM linebacker job since the start of camp and it's starting to feel like the spot is the rookie's to lose. Ellis and Hungalu will need to step it up in the preseason to compete for a role.

Cornerback

Jalen Ramsey, D.J. Hayden, Tre Herndon, Charlie Miller

A.J. Bouye, Tyler Patmon, Jalen Myrick, Dexter McDougle, Sammy Seamster, Quenton Meeks

Thoughts: The Jaguars used their base formation for the depth chart so the nickel position isn't designated with a specific order. Obviously, Ramsey (left) and Bouye (right) are the starters on the outside but the slot coverage seems to be up in the air. Hayden is currently in the driver's seat at the nickel position but Patmon may give him competition as training camp and the preseason moves along. Behind the top four, it seems like it's anyone's game for the fifth spot. Herndon should be a guy to watch after an impressive first week of training camp.

Free Safety

Tashaun Gipson, Cody Davis / Jarrod Wilson, C.J. Reavis

Thoughts: Gipson is the unquestioned starter at free safety but there is a really good battle behind him between Davis and Wilson. Both have had their moments during training camp and that competition should heat up during the preseason. Reavis has made some plays but seems to be battling for a practice squad job.

Strong Safety

Barry Church, Ronnie Harrison, Don Carey

Thoughts: As expected, Harrison is the top backup for Church. While Carey has experience on his side, Harrison has proven to be a pretty good playmaker in practice. Harrison could see some legit playing time this season.

Specialists

Carson Tinker (LS), Josh Lambo (K), Logan Cooke (P/H)

Thoughts: The specialists are all without competition. Tinker looks fully recovered from ACL surgery, while Lambo and Cooke have shown consistency throughout camp. This looks to be the specialist trio for the season.

Kick Returner

Marqise Lee, Corey Grant, Dede Westbrook

Thoughts: Lee and Grant have played hot potato with the kick returner job over the last two years and it seems like we are headed for another neck-and-neck battle between the quick wide receiver and the speedy running back. Lee is already a starter at wide receiver, so Grant may end with the job due to him having less responsibility at running back.

Punt Returner

Jaydon Mickens, Rashad Greene, Dede Westbrook

Thoughts: Mickens is in a three-way race with Greene and Westbrook and part of the battle will be at wide receiver as well. Mickens was electric upon his arrival in Jacksonville but he will have to hold off Greene and Westbrook to keep his job.

