According to our team on the scene, this was a car fire in the parking garage of an apartment complex. There were no injuries.

Multiple crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department have been sent to assist St. Johns County Rescue with an apartment fire in Ponte Vedra.

Around 11:23 a.m., JFRD tweeted that the fire is in the 600 block of Ponte Vedra Boulevard.

According to our team on the scene, this was a car fire in the parking garage of an apartment complex. There were no injuries.