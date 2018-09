The Bradford County Sheriff's Office is looking for 15-year-old Racheal Morgan.

She is considered to be missing an endangered. Morgan was last seen on Sept. 22 wearing a red shirt and black pants. There is a possibility she changed her clothes before leaving.

Morgan has shoulder-length blonde hair, brown eyes and is approximately 5'4" and 115 pounds.

If you have seen Morgan or know her whereabouts please contact the Bradford County Sheriff's Office immediate at 904-966-6161.

© 2018 WTLV