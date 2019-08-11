JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Found Child has located a child in the area of 12200 Atlantic Boulevard and are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying him.



His name is possibly Kendrick and he is possibly four years old. At this time, police have been unable to identify the parents of the child.



Anyone having any information in reference to the identity of the child or his parents is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.