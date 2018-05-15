Boise State jumped the gun on the JaxSports announcement that will come Wednesday.

The school’s athletic site listed a game between the Broncos and Florida State for Aug. 31, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. JaxSports has scheduled a news conference at the stadium to announce a neutral site game coming to the city.

There has been speculation for five years since the two schools announced a home-and-home schedule for 2019 and 2020 that Jacksonville would vie for FSU’s home game in the series. It will be the first time the Seminoles have played in Jacksonville during the regular season since 2008, a 39-21 victory over Colorado.

