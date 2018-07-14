Nassau County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday night they were notified that a body of a woman was found in Charlton County, Georgia, but have not yet identified who it is.

The family of missing Nassau woman Jennifer Lynn Perry have called off Friday night's search party.

Jennifer's brother, Justin Perry, posted to social media around 9:30 p.m. that the family's search party found his sister at 8:21 p.m., and she was not alive.

There is no word yet on where exactly Perry's body was found.

There were two searches going on in Charlton County today for two missing Nassau women. The other search was for missing Nassau woman Joleen Cummings.

Stay tuned to First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2018 WTLV