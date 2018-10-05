ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews searching for a teenager who yelled "it bit me, it bit me," before disappearing under water in an alligator-infested pond found a body Thursday morning in Orlando

Authorities discovered a body in the retention pond Thursday morning but have not identified if the person is related to the aforementioned call.

During a press conference, authorities stated that the body was not damaged or bitten so this is now an Orange County death investigation.

The victim, described to be in her late teens or early twenties and Hispanic, was seen in the area 'partially clothed.' She may live in the area or have temporary residence, but officials are working to confirm her identity and notify next of kin.

Officials said that the witness was several hundred feet away when he allegedly heard her screaming and may have misheard her calls for help as 'it bit me.'

Crews resumed searching the pond at daybreak on Thursday, and are still on the lookout for any cases of missing people that could be connected.

Eric Wolfe told 911 dispatchers he saw a boy flailing his arms in the water and screaming before going under Wednesday. He said the teen was about 20 yards (18 meters) from shore.

A shoe and shirt were found nearby, but it's unclear if those are related to the search.

People who live by that pond said they keep their distance because its infested with alligators. Officials said a small alligator was spotted in the retention pond, but there was no evidence that it was related to the possible drowning.

There's a fence around the pond and no trespassing signs, but neighbors say people still get in through holes in the fence.

