Body found in Temple is missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes, family attorney says

Police believe the body may be that of Fort Hood Soldier Sgt. Elder Fernandes, but it's not confirmed through a forensics team.

TEMPLE, Texas — A body found in Temple is believed to be that of a Fort Hood soldier who's been missing for more than a week.

The Temple Police Department said they received a call after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday about a body seen near the railroad tracks near S. 49th St.

When officers arrived, they determined the body had been dead for some period of time, according to police.

Temple police said the body may be that of 23-year-old Elder Fernandes, a Fort Hood soldier who has been missing since Aug. 17th., but it is not confirmed through a forensics team.

Natalie Khawam, the Fernandes family attorney, told 6 News they received a call, and went to the Killeen police station, where they learned a railroad employee found the body hanging from a tree near the railroad.

Khawam also wrote in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning, saying the soldier was found dead.

"We are sickened by this tragedy that has happened one too many times. We are heartbroken for Elder Fernandes’s family," she wrote in the post. "We will not stop until we find out what happened to Elder. We demand a Congressional Investigation of Ft. Hood. We must protect our soldiers!"

Police said there's no indication of foul play and the investigation was ongoing. Officials also said Elder's family was notified and an autopsy was ordered.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fernandes family during this challenging time," Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said.

Fort Hood's press release from August 21 states, "Fernandes was last seen by members of his unit on August 17, 2020, at a residence in Killeen."

Temple PD says they are leading the death investigation, while working with the Fort Hood and Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Divisions.