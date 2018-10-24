JACKSONVILLE — Some boats have already landed and are preparing for the massive crowds expected at Metropolitan Park on Saturday.

Fans like Robbie Hazouri have attended the Florida-Georgia game for years.

He says he prefers to travel by boat instead of car.

Many of the docks are still damaged from Hurricane Irma, so the City of Jacksonville has installed temporary docks to add space for boaters.

Hazouri says it's not ideal for the crowd size.

"You're bringing docks in that don't fit the electrical needs for these bigger boats and so it's a little taxing on everybody. Because everybody has to run generators instead of plugging into shore powers," Hazouri said.

The City of Jacksonville said in a press conference on Tuesday that their docks will be at full capacity for the weekend.

