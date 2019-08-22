Over 24 fighter jets and other aircraft will be conducting a military flyover on the Hudson River near the Statue of Liberty on Thursday morning, according to NYC's official emergency notification system on Twitter.

The event is expected to occur around 9:30 a.m. near the Statue of Liberty & Verrazzano Bridge where the aircraft will fly at approximately 2,500 to 3,000 feet.

The Pensacola News Journal reports the team plans to switch from the F/A-18 Hornet to the F/A-18E Super Hornet in 2021 to mark the team's 75th anniversary.

The Super Hornet is 25 percent larger wing surface and has a "sawtooth" design on the outer part of the wings. It can carry more weapons than the Hornet. The Super Hornet also boasts a larger, rectangular air intake compared to the smaller, rounded one of the Hornet.