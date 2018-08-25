The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has confirmed that Bishop Kenny High School student Dominic Allmond, 17, was killed Friday night after his car crashed in the 1400 block of J. Turner Butler Blvd. and became submerged in a nearby marsh.

Police say a vehicle traveling east at a high rate of speed left the roadway, struck a tree and landed submerged in the marsh water.

JBPD say the crash happened just before the South Beach Parkway exit.

Allmond was pulled from the water but died from his injuries. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

