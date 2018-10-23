The Mega Millions payout is the biggest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Here's everything you need to know about playing.

HOW TO WATCH

When: 10:59 p.m., Tuesday (today)

Where: WTLV NBC Channel 12 and WJXX ABC Channel 25

Mega Millions is now worth $1.6 billion with a cash payout of $904 million

How to play Mega Millions:

Select six numbers from two separate pools of numbers. Choose five different numbers ranging from 1 to 70. Then, choose one number from 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball.

The there are nine ways to win, six of which require the correct Mega Ball. Players can match three, four or five numbers without the Mega Ball and also win.

How much a Mega Millions ticket costs

Two dollars will get you in the game for Mega Millions. For an additional $1, lottery hopefuls can add the Megaplier which can multiply your non-jackpot winnings up to five times. YOU MUST USE CASH TO PURCHASE TICKET

When are Mega Millions draw days?

Mega Millions draws occur twice a week on every Tuesday and Friday.

Odds of winning Mega Millions

There is a 1 in 24 chance of winning any Mega Millions prize. Chances for hitting the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

