NEPTUNE BEACH, Fl. -- It was before 6 a.m., the sun yet to rise, the air muggy and tropical. Bill unfolded his 3 millimeter spring wetsuit as NPR played through his garage speakers. This was his morning routine, everyday for over 30 years.

"Well when you start something you have no idea what the future may bring," said Bill. "It's just something I believe in doing."

Every morning, his neighbor would see a Gate River Run medal hanging from the balcony, which was there to inform the neighborhood that Bill was in the water.

"Surf reports used to be a phone call in, and Bill Longnecker was the guy," said Tim Deegan, long-time surfer in the Jax Beach community.

Since 1982, Bill Longnecker has been providing surf reports to local shops in the Jax Beach community and Sunrise Surf Shop on Beach Ave is keeping the tradition alive. On their website, there's two phone numbers, one for the shop, and the second for the surf report.

"He's so reliable," added Garrett Carmichael at Sunrise Surf Shop. "Everybody knows they can count on him to get the report out."

Wading out in the water until about chest deep, past the breaking waves, Bill began swimming south.Orion's bright shining belt provided the only glimpse of light, in over 30 years he's probably missed a total of 5 reports before 6:30 a.m.

"In my opinion there's nothing better than someone who, not only looks out the window, but gets into what he's looking at out the window," added Deegan.

In a world where information is immediately available at our fingertips on our shiny new smartphones, it's good to preserve a certain way of doing things.

"To still have that old school, you can here his voice, you know he's been in the water. His motto is I know I've been out," said Carmichael. "That's unique, you're not going to get that from an online report."

As Bill walks in from the calm morning waves, he grabs the phone in his garage and dials in. Pressing a few numbers, he records his report, only to update it several times later in the day.

"Surfing is so important to so many people," said Longnecker. "It's not like any other sport, you're competing against the ocean. You don't have to go out there and beat someone else up, or put someone else down to be the best."

The Surf Report: 904-241-0933.

