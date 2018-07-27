ATLANTA – Still waiting on the chance to be an extra on Stranger Things? Here’s your shot!

The hit Netflix show has opportunities for almost anyone, ages 9 to 100, so get the whole family involved and take a trip to Hawkins!

STRANGER THINGS IS IN THE RUNNING | Cast your votes for The A-Scene Awards!

Take a look at the complete Casting Call from Casting TaylorMade (And be sure to click the link below the role you're applying for to submit):

"Stranger Things" // Thursday - August 9th

*MALES, FEMALES, and REAL COUPLES*

⭐️ 1980's Males

YOU MUST BE ABLE TO ATTEND A PAID FITTING & HAIR CONSULTATION ON TUESDAY JULY 31s or AUGUST 1st

All Ethnicities

Ages : 18 - 100 yrs

*if applying to this role you must be ok with their hair dept altering / trimming / cutting your hair to meet below requirements

Location : Atlanta Area, GA

Rate : $75 / 8 hrs

Fitting Date : July 31st or August 1st

Filming Date : Thursday - August 9th

APPLY THROUGH THIS LINK:

https://www.castingtaylormade.com/calender/8-9-2018

⭐️ 1980's Females

YOU MUST BE ABLE TO ATTEND A PAID FITTING & HAIR CONSULTATION ON TUESDAY JULY 31s or AUGUST 1st

All Ethnicities

Ages : 18 - 100 yrs

*if applying to this role you must be ok with their hair dept altering / trimming / cutting your hair to meet below requirements

Location : Atlanta Area, GA

Rate : $75 / 8 hrs

Fitting Date : July 31st or August 1st

Filming Date : Thursday - August 9th

APPLY THROUGH THIS LINK:

https://www.castingtaylormade.com/calender/8-9-2018

⭐️ Child (9 - 11yrs)

Boys + Girls

Any Ethnicity

Ages : 9 - 11yrs

Rate : $75 / 8 hrs

Location : Atlanta, GA

Your child must be able to attend a fitting / hair appointment on July 31st or August 1st

Please make sure your child's hair meets the below hair requirements

Fitting Date : July 31st or August 1st

Filming Date : Thursday - August 9th

APPLY THROUGH THIS LINK:

https://www.castingtaylormade.com/kids-calend…/8-9-2018minor

⭐️ Teenager (12 - 17yrs)

Boys + Girls

Any Ethnicity

Ages : 12 - 17yrs

Rate : $75 / 8 hrs

Location : Atlanta, GA

Your teen must be able to attend a fitting / hair appointment on July 31st or August 1st

Please make sure your teen's hair meets the below hair requirements

Fitting Date : July 31st or August 1st

Filming Date : Thursday - August 9th

APPLY THROUGH THIS LINK:

https://www.castingtaylormade.com/kids-calend…/8-9-2018minor

ALL AGES 1980s HAIR REQUIREMENTS

MALE HAIR REQUIREMENTS: Hair MUST be at least 3" long all around. Hair should all be the same length, no fades or sharp edges are allowed, the only "trendy" cut you can have is bangs, layers, mullet, etc.. we'd much rather your hair be too long than too short - as we have hairstylists that will trim / cut your hair the way it will be needed for the show.

FEMALE HAIR REQUIREMENTS: Hair must be shorter length or shorter. Hair color should be a natural color, traditional highlights are ok (on a case by case basis). You must be open to cutting your hair to work on this production and possibly changing the style. Layers and bangs are best, to go with your short styles!

##

Good Luck! If you get casted, let us know by sharing your adventure on our A-Scene Facebook Group, Instagram and Twitter pages!

Connect with The A-Scene

Join our group and LIKE our page on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Check us out on YouTube

© 2018 WXIA