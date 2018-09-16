A bicyclist who died after a vehicle struck him in East Arlington has been identified by police as James L. Painting, 55.

Painting was struck Friday in the 1500 block of St. Johns Bluff, says the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at 4:48 p.m. and Painting was transferred by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The vehicle's driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police, says JSO.

The incident marks the 109th reported traffic fatality in 2018, according to JSO.

