One person is dead after a vehicle struck a bicyclist Friday in the 1500 block of St. Johns Bluff in East Arlington, says the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at 4:48 p.m. and the bicyclist was transferred to a hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department where they were later pronounced dead.

The vehicle's driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police, says JSO.

The name of the bicyclist has not yet been released.

