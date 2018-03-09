JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla.---Now that Tropical Storm Gordon has formed, lifeguards are once again having to remind you to stay out of the water when red flags are out. The message of how dangerous rip currents can be can not be repeated enough.

With the long Labor day weekend for most and indirect effects of Gordon, 35 life guards were on staff; more than four times a normal beach day.

Jeremy Rush spent the day with his two children while they were digging for a new home.

“We’re here for a couple days house hunting so we decided to come out to the beach today," Rush said.

In from San Antonio on Labor Day, Jeremy Rush, his ten year old daughter Elizabeth and six-year old Daniel are working on the sand version of their soon to be Jacksonville castle.

“When they’re in the water, either my wife or I are very close to them and I think the key is just very close supervision."

Rush is keeping them close today as rip currents are a growing concern now that Tropical Storm Gordon has made its way to the Gulf.

“A lot of people that come here think it’s just a swimming pool, it’s really not," Lt. Maxwell Ervanian Prevention Officer Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue said.

*The ocean is completely different than a swimming pool, you don’t know the depth, it’s constantly changing and you don’t know what you’re going to get in a matter of minutes," Ervanian said.

Max is now in his eighth year reminding beach goers especially those from out of town like Jeremy Rush to stay out of the water when flags are red like today and if you get in a rip current, don’t fight it or swim toward the beach, but sideways parallel to the beach.

“People underestimate the beach and don’t understand on how dangerous the ocean is.”

Rush is avoiding the rush of waves by enjoying his time at the beach, staying on the beach.

“The key is just being prepared and watching the weather around you and keeping an eye on the conditions," Rush said.

