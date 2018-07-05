According to a press release from the Better Business Bureau issued an alert for consumers regarding Riverside Chevrolet on Philips Highway.

The alert deals with 26 complaints regarding issues with financing, adhering to contractual agreements, refund issues and difficulty obtaining proper registration on used vehicles due to outstanding liens.

Additionally, 15 complaints have come into the BBB alleging that Riverside Chevrolet did not pay off trade-in vehicles which affected the credit of those who traded in the vehicles.

One unanswered complaint states:

“I traded my car in at the beginning of December. My car was financed through ***** company. It is a week from February and my car still isn't paid off. My husband and I have receive late payment hits on our credit. We are trying to purchase a house through my VA and that is how when found out it wasn't paid. We have new late fees and interest now. We have called several times and was told they cut the check and still no check. I missed work yesterday and again today and sat up here waiting for someone to talk to me. Today they gave me a unsigned copy of a check when I ask for a copy of the signed one they said they mailed it the day before when clearly the date of the check was today. I was pulled over to the side by an employee and told it wasn't. Now they are saying its going out tonight.”

The BBB stated that it was forced to close 11 of the complaints as unanswered after attempts to reach the business went unanswered.

In the release, the BBB states that most people planning to trade-in their cars had positive experiences trusting the auto dealer to pay off the loan for their trade-ins, however, it warns that if the dealer does not that the lender will hold the consumer responsible.

It suggests that the purchasing agreement states payoff terms specifically to avoid any issues. It also suggests contacting the lien holder within 30 days to make sure payment has been received.

Riverside Chevrolet has provided some customers with a letter that states its failure to pay off the consumer trade-in as agreed upon. The BBB states that consumers with this issue can contact the credit reporting agencies and the original lending institution with this information to advocate for the removal of the late payments that were incurred.

If you have a complaint against Riverside Chevrolet, in addition to filing a complaint with BBB you may wish to file a complaint with both the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and the Florida Office of Financial Regulation.

