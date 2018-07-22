A young man from St Augustine, along with his best friend, is pursuing a new movement after a troubled past left him with more than one felony at a young age.

Austin Davis has since turned his life around and he wants to help others do the same. His friends Austin Ferrell is helping him achieve that dream.

Their movement is called "The Jon Doe Movement", meant to help young adults escape a troubled past and achieve their dreams.

Ferrell can recall when he and Davis started to drift apart back in high school, long before this movement. He started to learn about Davis’ track record after eighth grade, which included a string of charges, with felonies and misdemeanors, including battery on a school board employee.

"Hearing about it, I was a little upset about it because we were best friends in middle school," said Ferrell. "But then he reached out and asked if I would help make this business grow, and I said absolutely."

It’s that troubled past that brings those two best friends together now and has enlightened Davis on a new path.

"I first got arrested when I was 14 years old. I was a freshman in high school. It was a felony, so it was a pretty big one. I ended up getting kicked out school," said Davis. "We can look back on it now, and wow we were young and stupid."

His bad decision haunted him. He says he had to sit on the bench for baseball and, a National Guard member, he was denied the opportunity to be on active duty. But things really changed for Davis this past year. He’s now a father to a 10-month-old boy and he’s a newlywed.

"I don’t want my son to have the same struggles I had in life, I want him to feel free to pick his life path," Davis said.

Together, Davis and Ferrell say they want to create a clothing line for their movement, start a mentorship program and get into motivational speaking for young adults.

"It’s okay what you’ve been through. What you’ve been through makes you who you are today and will make you a better person for the future," said Davis.

